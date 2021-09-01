Experience The Swiss Alps In New Jersey When You Stay At This Stunning Waterfront Lodge

When we dream of a vacation, we sometimes dream of going somewhere far, far away. Who hasn’t seen “The Sound of Music” and envisioned a trip to the Alps? But of course, the reality is sometimes an international trip just isn’t possible, whether you don’t have the time or the funds or it won’t work with the kids.

No matter: There are ways to experience that thrill of travel right here in New Jersey. Just consider this gorgeous lodge you can rent on Airbnb. It’ll help you live out your own Swiss Alps fantasy.

Staying in this Airbnb in Vernon, New Jersey is kind of like teleporting to the Swiss Alps.

The interior is just as cozy and pretty as the outside. We love that there are floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

The Airbnb is a condo that has two bedrooms and can fit six people.

There are also two luxurious, spa-like bathrooms.

There is a fully equipped kitchen if you'd like to whip up a meal.

There is even a gorgeous balcony where you can watch the sunset.

This Airbnb is located right near Mountain Creek resort, which is a great place for both winter and summer adventures.

It's an adorable condo that's styled to feel like a ski house.You get lots of light and a peek at that waterfront view!The bedrooms continue the theme you'll find in the rest of the Airbnb.After a long day of hiking or skiing, that deep soaking tub is going to look like heaven.You're also close to many amazing restaurants if you'd rather skip the cooking this trip.Admire the surrounding forests and lakes here!You can go skiing, tubing, ziplining, hiking, mountain biking, or swimming there.

Oh, and did we mention the complex features a pool and a hot tub? You’ll truly find everything you want at this Airbnb!

