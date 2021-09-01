CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Experience The Swiss Alps In New Jersey When You Stay At This Stunning Waterfront Lodge

By Rebecca
Posted by 
Only In New Jersey
Only In New Jersey
 8 days ago

When we dream of a vacation, we sometimes dream of going somewhere far, far away. Who hasn’t seen “The Sound of Music” and envisioned a trip to the Alps? But of course, the reality is sometimes an international trip just isn’t possible, whether you don’t have the time or the funds or it won’t work with the kids.

No matter: There are ways to experience that thrill of travel right here in New Jersey. Just consider this gorgeous lodge you can rent on Airbnb. It’ll help you live out your own Swiss Alps fantasy.

Staying in this Airbnb in Vernon, New Jersey is kind of like teleporting to the Swiss Alps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FeHEo_0biyyAhw00
Airbnb
It's an adorable condo that's styled to feel like a ski house.

The interior is just as cozy and pretty as the outside. We love that there are floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AjFdx_0biyyAhw00
Airbnb
You get lots of light and a peek at that waterfront view!

The Airbnb is a condo that has two bedrooms and can fit six people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KMQE6_0biyyAhw00
Airbnb
The bedrooms continue the theme you'll find in the rest of the Airbnb.

There are also two luxurious, spa-like bathrooms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XLNC7_0biyyAhw00
Airbnb
After a long day of hiking or skiing, that deep soaking tub is going to look like heaven.

There is a fully equipped kitchen if you'd like to whip up a meal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BOyaL_0biyyAhw00
Airbnb
You're also close to many amazing restaurants if you'd rather skip the cooking this trip.

There is even a gorgeous balcony where you can watch the sunset.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bmk3b_0biyyAhw00
Airbnb
Admire the surrounding forests and lakes here!

This Airbnb is located right near Mountain Creek resort, which is a great place for both winter and summer adventures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=413bsx_0biyyAhw00
Airbnb
You can go skiing, tubing, ziplining, hiking, mountain biking, or swimming there.

Oh, and did we mention the complex features a pool and a hot tub? You’ll truly find everything you want at this Airbnb!

The post Experience The Swiss Alps In New Jersey When You Stay At This Stunning Waterfront Lodge appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

Only In New Jersey

Only In New Jersey

4K+
Followers
405
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In New Jersey is for people who LOVE the Garden State. We publish one New Jersey article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swiss Alps#Restaurants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Travel
Related
AgriculturePosted by
Only In New Jersey

New Jersey’s Holland Ridge Farms Is Opening Its Stunning Sunflower Fields This Fall

One of the best seasons in New Jersey is fall, hands down. After all, the weather is pleasantly cool and the greenery transforms into a colorful explosion. Need more reasons to look forward to this fall in New Jersey? Well, here is a big one: Holland Ridge Farms is reopening for sunflower picking season! That’s […] The post New Jersey’s Holland Ridge Farms Is Opening Its Stunning Sunflower Fields This Fall appeared first on Only In Your State.
Animalsarcamax.com

WATCH: Cows air-lifted from Swiss Alps via helicopter

(UPI) Cows with injuries or pregnancies preventing them from making their annual trip through the Swiss Alps received some help in the form of helicopter rides. Farmers in the Urnerboden area said the 1,000-strong herd is due to descend the Klaunespass mountain pass in their annual Bovine Parade, but some cows were too injured or pregnant to make the trip.
AnimalsSentinel

Cows ‘fly’ through the Swiss Alps | Video

Within a couple of weeks of early fall, the cows of the Swiss Alps are guided to the lower pastures of the mountain to find food. However, some cattle cannot make the trip due to their age or injuries… So an airlift was made as a gift for them.
AnimalsPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Surprising Exotic Animals That You Can Legally Own In New Jersey

Most people would say a dog....or a cat....or maybe a bunny rabbit. Listen to Nicole Murray middays on 94.3 The Point and download our free 94.3 The Point app. But did you know the list of animals -- both exotic and nongame -- you can legally own as a pet in the state of New Jersey is a lot longer than one would expect?
Travelthemanual.com

Aruba Travel Guide: Where To Stay, What To Eat, and More

Aruba has a nickname — One Happy Island, a description that’s well deserved. A former Dutch colony, this Caribbean island off the coast of Venezuela is an extremely safe tourist paradise, filled with glistening white sand beaches and countless entertainment options. Aruba also has a unique climate, combining Caribbean tropics with a beautiful desert landscape. Travelers to Aruba will have plenty of outdoor and indoor activities to choose from, making the island a perfect destination for a romantic holiday or family vacation.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Why Alberta is the ultimate winter holiday for off-the-beaten-track adventure

Alberta is famous for its pristine wilderness and postcard-perfect scenes of the snow-capped Rocky Mountains towering over glassy lakes.It’s famously a summer destination for tourists and landscape photographers alike, but what Instagram doesn’t really tell you is that it can be difficult to get around in peak season, with some of the most iconic viewpoints – like Lake Louise – causing lengthy traffic jams and a fight for parking spaces.That’s why winter is quietly becoming the best time to travel to the province. The region becomes an empty playground for adventure lovers when the temperature drops, offering adrenaline-thrilled winter sports...
New York City, NYwbyz94.com

Eight dead as New York City, New Jersey experience historic, mass flooding due to remnants of Hurricane Ida

New York City and New Jersey was slammed with heavy rain overnight and into Thursday morning, causing historic, mass flooding due to the remnants of hurricane Ida earlier. The storm hit the Northeast as a post-tropical cyclone on Wednesday after making landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday. The historic rain halted subway service and destroyed homes in New Jersey. At least eight deaths were reported from the flooding, seven in New York City and one in Passaic, N.J.
TravelFodorsTravel

Unreal Deal Alert: One of Our Favorite Beaches to Reopen With a Super Sale

Home > Destinations > Australia and The Pacific > Fiji > Deals. You can save 33% on this deal. Since March 2020, the paradise islands of Fiji have been out of reach for travelers. But with 51.1% of the population fully vaccinated, there’s a possibility of the South Pacific country reopening its borders in November. The country will have vaccine and quarantine requirements, among other measures. So, there’s a big chance that you’ll be able to take a dip into its clear waters by the end of this year!
Travellonelyplanet.com

9 bucket-list beaches in Big Sur

If there’s one stretch of the California coastline that conjures the imagination like no other, it’s Big Sur, where land and ocean play out an endless drama of thundering surf, sheer cliffs and tiny coves protected by jagged rocks. Here, California’s iconic Highway 1, also known as the Pacific Coast...
Relationship Adviceluxurytravelmagazine.com

5 Reasons Why Chartering a Yacht is Perfect for Honeymooners

Sail LUNA, a charter company based out of the US Virgin Islands offers a 2019 45-foot Lagoon catamaran in the Caribbean. Spend your honeymoon surrounded by pristine cerulean waters, powdery white sand beaches, and palm tree-fringed islands. The yacht is also known for fresh and flavorsome cuisine and signature cocktails, adding to an unforgettable honeymoon experience.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Only In Connecticut

Pinney Loop Trail In Connecticut Leads To A Dark Cave And Unparalleled Views

Do you like hiking, taking nature photos, and going on adventures? A dark cave and a stunning trail make a day spent outdoors much more interesting. Out here, the views are matched only by the mysterious feelings of a dark cave. The Pinney Loop Trail in Connecticut is a fun adventure that you’ll definitely want […] The post Pinney Loop Trail In Connecticut Leads To A Dark Cave And Unparalleled Views appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy