Ship Harbor Trail Is A Boardwalk Hike In Maine That Leads To A Rocky Beach

Hiking is a great way to clear your head, get some exercise, and breathe in the fresh coastal air we’re so lucky to have. And we might be biased, but we can all admit that hiking in Maine is second to none. If you’re in need of a short, fairly easy hike that leads you to some rugged and rocky shoreline, look no further than the Ship Harbor Trail. This easy 1.3-mile trail will make you fall in love with Maine all over again.

The Ship Harbor Trail is located near Bass Harbor, in Acadia National Park.

The loop, which is largely boardwalked, makes a figure 8.

Keep an eye out for birds like loons, common eiders, great blue herons, black guillemots, ospreys and eagles.

Follow the boardwalks and eventually you'll come to a quiet, rocky beach.

At low tide, the rocky headland has a lot of tide pools to explore.

You'll love walking along this rugged coastline.

This is one of Acadia National Park's most pleasant hikes -- and it's one you can do even if you're short on time.

The 1.3-mile trail is considered a nice, easy hike, and it's great for beginners and families.No one knows why this area is called Ship Harbor, but it may be because it was once possible for ships to seek shelter in the cove.This hike is extremely popular for bird watching.On a clear day, the views are fantastic.Enjoy. Just make sure to be gentle with the tide pool creatures, if you see any.You can even have your dogs with you, as long as they remain leashed.However, we recommend allowing plenty of time to look for birds and check out the tide pools.

