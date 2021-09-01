CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Ship Harbor Trail Is A Boardwalk Hike In Maine That Leads To A Rocky Beach

By Jessica Wick
Posted by 
Only In Maine
Only In Maine
 8 days ago

Hiking is a great way to clear your head, get some exercise, and breathe in the fresh coastal air we’re so lucky to have. And we might be biased, but we can all admit that hiking in Maine is second to none. If you’re in need of a short, fairly easy hike that leads you to some rugged and rocky shoreline, look no further than the Ship Harbor Trail. This easy 1.3-mile trail will make you fall in love with Maine all over again.

The Ship Harbor Trail is located near Bass Harbor, in Acadia National Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0muy8U_0biyxomf00
James Baumgardner / alltrails.com
The 1.3-mile trail is considered a nice, easy hike, and it's great for beginners and families.

The loop, which is largely boardwalked, makes a figure 8.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eDYo4_0biyxomf00
Steve K / alltrails.com
No one knows why this area is called Ship Harbor, but it may be because it was once possible for ships to seek shelter in the cove.

Keep an eye out for birds like loons, common eiders, great blue herons, black guillemots, ospreys and eagles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rkhV9_0biyxomf00
Tom Madsen./ alltrails.com
This hike is extremely popular for bird watching.

Follow the boardwalks and eventually you'll come to a quiet, rocky beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43KjXf_0biyxomf00
Tom Madsen / alltrails.com
On a clear day, the views are fantastic.

At low tide, the rocky headland has a lot of tide pools to explore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G9OY9_0biyxomf00
Meg Cameron / alltrails.com
Enjoy. Just make sure to be gentle with the tide pool creatures, if you see any.

You'll love walking along this rugged coastline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tUM8S_0biyxomf00
Sam Ovalle / alltrails.com
You can even have your dogs with you, as long as they remain leashed.

This is one of Acadia National Park's most pleasant hikes -- and it's one you can do even if you're short on time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ya9U7_0biyxomf00
Meg Cameron / alltrails.com
However, we recommend allowing plenty of time to look for birds and check out the tide pools.

Have you ever hiked the Ship Harbor Trail?

The post Ship Harbor Trail Is A Boardwalk Hike In Maine That Leads To A Rocky Beach appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

Only In Maine

Only In Maine

1K+
Followers
422
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Maine is for people who LOVE the Pine Tree State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bass Harbor, ME
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ships#Rocky#Boardwalk#Acadia National Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
Maine StatePosted by
Only In Maine

The Bog Trail At Quoddy Head State Park In Maine Is Less Than A Mile But More Than A Dream

Hikers in Maine know that some of the best views are found on the trails. Whether they wind between the trees in the forests of the inland mountains or follow the coast, this is as good as it gets here in Maine. These are the views that remind us just why we call this place […] The post The Bog Trail At Quoddy Head State Park In Maine Is Less Than A Mile But More Than A Dream appeared first on Only In Your State.
Maine StatePosted by
Only In Maine

The Thunder Hole to Sand Beach Loop In Maine Takes You From The Rocky Coast To The Sandy Beach And Back

Acadia National Park is one of the most recognizable spots in Maine and, as the region’s only national park, we’re pretty fortunate to call it ours. In addition to bragging rights, we also love that the park offers so much in the way of things to do and beauty to see. A great way to […] The post The Thunder Hole to Sand Beach Loop In Maine Takes You From The Rocky Coast To The Sandy Beach And Back appeared first on Only In Your State.
Maine StatePosted by
Only In Maine

The Historic Kennebunk Inn In Maine Is Notoriously Haunted And We Dare You To Spend The Night

Maine is full of history. You’ll find it in museums, small towns, and even on some unique hiking trails. You’ll even find it in some of our local hotels and bed and breakfasts. Of course, with so many old, historic homes converted into the most beautiful inns, this shouldn’t come as a surprise. The spot […] The post The Historic Kennebunk Inn In Maine Is Notoriously Haunted And We Dare You To Spend The Night appeared first on Only In Your State.
Maine StatePosted by
Only In Maine

Cascade Falls Is A Little-Known Park In Maine That Is Perfect For Your Next Outing

Maine is a state with plenty of waterfalls, and one of the best is only 25 minutes south of Portland. Take a break from the city’s craft breweries for a picnic, hike, and photo session at Cascade Falls. Operated by Saco Bay Trails, Cascade Falls has been a popular place for locals to picnic, hike, […] The post Cascade Falls Is A Little-Known Park In Maine That Is Perfect For Your Next Outing appeared first on Only In Your State.
Maine StatePosted by
Only In Maine

The Entire Menu At Helen’s Restaurant In Maine Is Made From Scratch Every Day

If you’re in the mood for a comfort food meal made from fresh and wholesome ingredients, make a stop for lunch or dinner at Helen’s Restaurant in Ellsworth, Maine. Since 1950, Helen’s Restaurant has been serving up homemade meals and baked goods that have customers from near and far raving about their delicious dishes and […] The post The Entire Menu At Helen’s Restaurant In Maine Is Made From Scratch Every Day appeared first on Only In Your State.
Maine StatePosted by
Only In Maine

Silver Lake Park Might Just Be The Most Haunted Park In Maine

Located in Bucksport, Maine, Silver Lake Park is so much more than a serene spot to enjoy spending time in nature. In fact, legend has it that the trails within Silver Lake Park are haunted by the ghost of Sarah Ware; a local woman who was murdered in the area in 1898. To this day, it’s believed that her killer was never brought to justice.
Maine StatePosted by
Only In Maine

Wake Up On Top Of A Mountain At This Hike-In Yurt Airbnb In Maine

Having a night or weekend away from everything is truly a great way to relax. What feels more farther away from it all than sleeping on top of a mountain? Out here, a short hike will take you to somewhere truly breathtaking and separated from the rest of the world. This high up, you’re bound […] The post Wake Up On Top Of A Mountain At This Hike-In Yurt Airbnb In Maine appeared first on Only In Your State.
Maine StatePosted by
Only In Maine

A Trip To One Of The Oldest General Stores In Maine Is Like Stepping Back In Time

Of all the history we have here in Maine it’s the history that touches small communities that we love most. Sure, it’s interesting to hear about wars and forts, but when we walk into a building, home or shop that’s been around since long before we were here we’re fascinated. And the general store we’re featuring today is a great example of the kind of history that touches communities and has been around for ages.
Maine StatePosted by
Only In Maine

The New Children’s Museum Location In Maine Offers A Great Day For Family Fun

With so many fun trails, beaches, and mountains Maine is a great place to explore with kids. The only problem with so many outdoor options is that we need to depend on the weather. As well all know, weather-dependent activities in Maine are risky business throughout the year! That’s why we love anything that allows us to have and can be done no matter the weather. A visit to the new location of this fun museum is a sure thing!
Maine StatePosted by
Only In Maine

Don’t Miss The Biggest Stargazing Event In Maine This Year, The Acadia Night Sky Festival

Maine has so many different sides that it’s easy to find something you love, no matter what your passions. Love the water? There’s seemingly endless coast to explore! Prefer the lakes and mountains? There’s an entire region for that! The best thing about all of these adventures is always having the night sky just above. The festival we’re featuring today is for those who love the stars and you won’t want to miss it!
Maine StatePosted by
Only In Maine

This Half-Mile Trail In Maine Leads To A Waterfall And A Swimming Hole

Let’s set the scene! You’ve got a full day to yourself. The sun is shining. Maybe there’s a summer breeze or maybe it’s the kind of fresh breeze that comes through on an unseasonably warm day in the fall. Either way, all you want to do is get outside! There are lots of trails to […] The post This Half-Mile Trail In Maine Leads To A Waterfall And A Swimming Hole appeared first on Only In Your State.
Maine StatePosted by
Only In Maine

Explore The Incredibly Beautiful Downeast Landscape On This Train Ride In Maine

The beauty of Maine can best be seen in the parts of the state that are a bit off-the-beaten-path. Of course, that means different things for different people. For those who prefer city life, the middle-of-nowhere might just be a few minutes outside town. For others, only the most rural areas can be considered remote. We’re not here to tell you exactly what makes a place feel far away, but we do know that it’s often the local train tracks that lead to the most untouched spots. And this ride, along historic tracks, leads to some serious beauty.
Maine StatePosted by
Only In Maine

Combine A Love Of Nature And Dogs On This 1.5-Mile Private Guided Hike In Maine

Is there anything better than being outside in Maine? If you answered no, we actually have to disagree. The one thing better than being outside in Maine is being outside in Maine with dogs! With so many dog-friendly trails, there aren’t many times when you need to leave the dogs at home. But to take […] The post Combine A Love Of Nature And Dogs On This 1.5-Mile Private Guided Hike In Maine appeared first on Only In Your State.
Maine StatePosted by
Only In Maine

The Solution For Your Stress Is This Guided Walk Through The Maine Woods

If it were up to us, we’d have the chance to escape into the forest each and every day any time we wanted. Unfortunately, things like this are not up to us and the responsibilities of real life tend to take priority. But that doesn’t mean we can’t take a walk through the woods when we do have the time. If you have trouble carving out afternoons on your own, plan on attending this weekend’s fun romp through the woods led by a guide.
Maine StatePosted by
Only In Maine

There’s A Monastery Hidden Near The River In Maine And You’ll Want To Visit

In a world where the news is always on and it’s hard to find a moment of rest, discovering new ways to relax is ultra-important. For some that might mean a good book inside. For others, a nice rest day might include time with friends enjoying a meal. We love both of those things, but we also enjoy the cool breeze of a day outside in Maine. And this peaceful spot in Kennebunk is a great place to find it.
Maine StatePosted by
Only In Maine

The Best Kayaking Spot In Maine Is One You May Never Have Heard Of

There’s a lot to experience in Maine. Whether you enjoy exploring the great ideas or prefer things like great food, shopping or cultural events, it’s easy to pack every weekend with something fun to do. Anything you plan is sure to be fun, but lately we’re loving all the ways to explore the landscape. And […] The post The Best Kayaking Spot In Maine Is One You May Never Have Heard Of appeared first on Only In Your State.
Maine StatePosted by
Only In Maine

The Outdoor Discovery Park In Maine That’s Perfect For A Family Day Trip

There’s nothing we love more than enjoying time with friends and family outside in Maine. What first comes to mind might be a hike or another forest adventure. While we do love that sort of thing, there are plenty of activities that don’t require boots and following a map. If that’s the sort of activity […] The post The Outdoor Discovery Park In Maine That’s Perfect For A Family Day Trip appeared first on Only In Your State.
Maine StatePosted by
Only In Maine

You Can Go Camping With Alpacas At Misty Acres Alpaca Farm In Maine

Do you like roaming around to different beautiful locations, parking and spending the night somewhere new? Bringing your RV down to a local alpaca farm to go camping with alpacas is always a treat, especially with these fluffy cuties around! There’s a lot to love about these fuzzy creatures, but when you get to see […] The post You Can Go Camping With Alpacas At Misty Acres Alpaca Farm In Maine appeared first on Only In Your State.
Maine StatePosted by
Only In Maine

Visit Higgins Beach In Maine, A Hidden Gem Beach That Has Its Very Own Boat Skeleton

Beaches are always consistently full of sea, sand, and tourists. However, some beaches are a little more unique than others. You might hear the phrase “boat skeleton” and be a little confused, but the skeletal remains of a ship really do lay in the sand at Higgins Beach as one of its most exciting features. […] The post Visit Higgins Beach In Maine, A Hidden Gem Beach That Has Its Very Own Boat Skeleton appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy