Methodist Church welcomes new minister

Cover picture for the articleSearching for a new minister can be a daunting task for many churches as they seek applicants best befitting their needs, goals, and budget. Recently, the Bristow First United Methodist Church found itself in this scenario. Fortunately, Kellyville United Methodist Church Minister Greg Boyd met the church’s needs. He also continues to serve as the minister for the Kellyville church.

