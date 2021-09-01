Cedric Gervais & Tom Staar – Tag Your Sponsor

Fashion isn’t the only space where 1990s and 2000s trends have made a strong resurgence. In the world of music, hip-hop and R&B artists who defined these eras are capturing the attention of both former and new fans. Golden Sand, a music festival taking place next year in Rivera Maya, is tapping into this with a stacked lineup of such talents. With headliners that include 50 Cent, Fat Joe, Lil’ Kim, Ludacris, Sean Paul, Flo Rida, TLC, T-Pain and more, the festival combines legendary music performances with beach life on the east coast of Mexico. Golden Sand will take place from January 12 to 16 2022, marking the the first fully-owned production by Pollen Presents, a technology company well-versed in creating music experiences for the likes of J Balvin and Justin Bieber.