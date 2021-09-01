Cedric Gervais & Tom Staar – Tag Your Sponsor
Out now on Delecta Records is Cedric Gervais and Tom Staar’s newest track ‘Tag Your Sponsor‘. This is a delectable tech-house track perfect for capping summer. The French DJ/producer is known for his ‘Summertime Sadness’ remix that topped Beatport’s charts back in 2013. He is also a Grammy award-winning producer for Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical song for it. But now, he’s introducing more of his musical style and character with an impressive dance track for 2021.www.edmtunes.com
