By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – About 11 times more children too young to be vaccinated got COVID-19 in August compared to June, Allegheny County Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen said Wednesday. Bogen said that in June, 67 kids 12 and younger got COVID-19. In July, that number rose to 157. In August, it jumped to 773. “As a percentage of all the cases in the county each month, this was an increase from about 9% of cases in June to 12% of cases in August,” said Bogen. “Pediatric COVID cases have been a concern of mine for many weeks. I know...