Cajun Mac and Cheese
Heat oven to 425 degrees F. Oil a shallow 3-quart baking dish or six 2-cup ramekins. Cook pasta according to package directions. Meanwhile, heat one tbsp of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Brown the kielbasa, about 1 minute per side; set aside. Wipe out the skillet; heat the remaining tbsp oil in the same skillet over medium-low heat. Add the onion, bell pepper, ¾ tsp salt, and ¼ tsp pepper and cook, covered, stirring occasionally, until very tenderm 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Sprinkle the flour over the vegetable mixture and cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute.www.bristownews.com
Comments / 0