Cajun Mac and Cheese

With the perfect crumb and rise, my Grandma’s perfectly spiced zucchini bread recipe is one of my favorite ways to use up harvest’s plethora of zucchini. My grandma’s zucchini bread recipe is written in her familiar tilting cursive handwriting that I love so much, with a few additions noted by me on the sides. I often use her old recipe cards, but like you, I’m conditioned to searching online for the recipes I use over and over. That’s why I use this site to track them and access in minutes, and that’s why the BEST zucchini bread is definitely being added to the list.