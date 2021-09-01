Lady Pirates on top during Week Three of season

Week three came with a big win on Tuesday over a very competitive Harrah team who was slated to be number two in Bristow (number one)'s district. The Panthers took the lead in the top of the first inning with a two run homerun. In the bottom of the third inning the Lady Pirates were able to tie the game on a clutch, two run single by sophomore Ava Yocham. With two outs, sophomore Hayden Haulcomb walked, followed by a Kinzie Williams single to left field which brought up Yocham. In the sixth inning the Lady Pirates pulled away, adding four runs to their two, starting with a leadoff single by Williams. Singles by McKenna Ingram and Jazmyn George followed, and the Pirates added more pressure with a walk by Abby Morgan and Albaney Pritchard being hit by a pitch, which brought up Molly Gill, who doubled to score George and Morgan. Ingram was the winning pitcher, lasting all seven innings allowing two runs and striking out ten.