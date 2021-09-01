Onstage at the Freeland presents “Greater Tuna”
Onstage at the Freeland will present “Greater Tuna” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 18th and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 19th. As Producer Chip Cooper continues to seek out quality talent and shows to present at the Freeland Center for the community to enjoy, Bristow reaps the rewards of his endeavors. “Greater Tuna” affords the community another opportunity to experience something a little different yet a little familiar as well.www.bristownews.com
