Onstage at the Freeland presents “Greater Tuna”

Channing Tatum took a dip in a pool with Sandra Bullock as the two celebrate the wrap of their new romantic comedy, Lost City of D. In a video that Tatum shared to his Instagram account, the two went for a night swim on set of the film while fully clothed. In Tatum's post, he shared a photo and a video of the two enjoying the end of their project together. In the photo, it shows the two fully submerged in water while the video captures Tatum holding Bullock in his arms as he plunges into the water backwards.