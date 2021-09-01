Vape Flavors and Vape Juice What You Need to Know

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleIf a person goes to a vape store or visits a vaping website, he is likely to see a broad selection of cartridges, variant color pods, bottles loaded with e-juice, or vape juice. People heat the vape juice in e-cigarettes and vape rigs. In this way, e-liquid produces an aerosol that users inhale. Vape juice or e-liquid is available in various flavors, including fruity flavours, dessert flavours, and combinations of different types of fun flavours.

Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Marijuana After 50

The statistics are surprising: More and more older people are smoking pot, that drug stereotypically associated with disaffected youth. A 2018 review of studies found that the greatest increase in American marijuana use was in people over 50. And according to a study published in the International Journal of Drug Policy, marijuana use in people over 65 increased by 75 percent between 2015 and 2018. Those studies also indicate that older people consider marijuana use relatively harmless. But pot can affect people over 50 differently than younger people, sometimes in unexpected ways. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthspring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Take This Medication, Call Your Doctor Now, FDA Says

When it comes to improving your overall wellbeing, finding the right prescription medication to treat your health issues can be a serious game-changer. And while many medications are associated with minor side effects to users, others may pose a more serious and immediate threat to those prescribed them. That just so happens to be the case with one medication by Pfizer, which is now subject to its second recall this summer over the possible health risks it may present. Read on to find out if a medication you take is subject to the recall and what to do if you have the affected medication at home.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Jano le Roux

“Delta variant first-signs are so mild, you might not realize it before its too late,” doctors warn

“I’m sure I’d notice a dry-cough,” Sandra Johnson said. She couldn’t be more wrong. Only one week later she ended up in an ICU ward in Los Angeles County with the Delta variant. The Delta variant of COVID-19 may cause symptoms that are so weak and unrelated to the virus that some people mistake the disease for allergies or another common ailment.
Public HealthPosted by
Grist

Medical journals warn of an even bigger health threat than COVID

COVID-19 has upended daily life like nothing else this century. It has shuttered economies, plunged millions into economic uncertainty, and killed 4.5 million and counting since the start of last year. For these reasons and many more, the pandemic has dominated any discussion around public health. But medical experts are warning of an even worse threat.
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is Anthony Fauci’s Wife Involved In Approving COVID-19 Vaccines?

A video shared on Facebook claims Christine Grady, the wife of White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci, is involved in the approval of COVID-19 vaccines. Grady, who works for the National Institutes of Health (NIH), is not involved with the approval process of COVID-19 vaccines. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) handles the approval of vaccines, not the NIH.
HealthWashington Post

FDA orders three small e-cigarette makers to pull products from the market

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday ordered three small e-cigarette manufacturers not to sell their flavored products, the first in a series of decisions that could imperil products sold by Juul and hundreds of other e-cigarette, hookah, cigar and pipe manufacturers. Under the FDA’s orders, the manufacturers — JD...
Public HealthHealthline

My Experience with the Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose and Rheumatoid Arthritis

I was pleasantly surprised when the third dose became available and felt relieved when I received the dose with no unforeseen complications. Like many people with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), I take immunosuppressive medications to stop my immune system from attacking healthy cells in my joints (aka to control my disease activity).
HealthPosted by
The 74

Commentary: FDA Must Ban All Flavored E-Cigarettes

After more than a year of online learning and social distancing from friends and peers, many teens are finally returning to school and their social circles this fall. But as students make plans for the new school year, we could also see the resurgence of another health crisis that was bad even before the COVID-19 […]
Public HealthMedical News Today

Common hypertension drug may help treat severe COVID-19

Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is a potentially fatal condition involving lung damage, and experts often associate it with severe COVID-19. There is a link between high mortality rates and COVID-19-induced ARDS, which is why there is an urgent need for effective treatments. An uncontrolled, excessive immune response to the...
SciencePosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of High Blood Pressure, According to Science

Nearly every time you walk into a doctor's office or hospital, one of the first things they do is check your blood pressure. High blood pressure (aka hypertension) is when the force of blood flowing through your blood vessels is consistently too high, per the CDC—and, there's a good chance yours is. Approximately half of Americans suffer from hypertension, which is the primary or contributing cause of around 500,000 deaths per year. What exactly is it and what is the number one cause? Here is everything you need to know about high blood pressure. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Mental HealthHuffingtonPost

New Study Finds Yet Another Health Benefit Of The COVID Vaccine

Getting the coronavirus vaccine provides one obvious and significant health benefit: It protects you from getting seriously sick or dying if you come into contact with the virus. That, in itself, is amazing. But new research published on Wednesday points to another striking benefit of rolling up your sleeves that...
T3.com

Best vape 2021: vape pens and e-cigarettes for the discerning vapeur

While we don't exactly endorse vapes or e-cigs, they do seem to be safer than cigarettes, even if some medical establishments may tell you otherwise (see below). The best vapes fit into two categories really. There are slim cartridge-based vape models made by big legacy tobacco brands, aimed at people...
Kidswfla.com

FDA bans 55-Thousand Flavored E-cigarette products to stop kids from Vaping

Laurie Rubiner Executive Vice President at Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids Washington, District of Columbia, and Gregg Wieczorek, the President of the National Association of Secondary School Principals join nationally syndicated Bloom host Gayle Guyardo to share important tips for parents about how to know if their children are using e-cigs.
HealthSan Diego Channel

Study links cannabis use to increased risk of heart attack among US adults younger than 45

A new study by the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) has found that young people who use cannabis may be at a higher risk of a heart attack. The peer-review study, published Monday and conducted in collaboration with the American Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, found that U.S. adults under 45 who had consumed cannabis within the last 30 days suffered from heart attacks at twice the rate as those who didn't use the drug.
California StatePosted by
Reason.com

Two More California Cities Preparing To Ban Flavored Tobacco and Vape Products

After San Francisco banned adults from purchasing flavored tobacco and vaping products in 2018, a funny thing happened. Teen smoking rates increased. Now, two other major California cities are considering similar bans. Like San Francisco's, the proposed measures in Los Angeles and San Jose are backed by vocal advocates who argue that candy- and fruit-flavored electronic cigarettes and tobacco products (which minors are already prohibited from legally purchasing) are tempting kids to get addicted to nicotine. "The tobacco industry continues to lure kids with flavored products, and today's young people are the next generation of smokers," John Maa, a board member of the American Heart Association, told the San José Spotlight in June, when the ban was first brought before the city council.

