PEORIA, Ill. -- South Bend got right back in the win column on Friday night, taking down the Peoria Chiefs by a final of 4-2. Luis Vazquez (2-4, SB, 2 R) singled to start off the ballgame and promptly stole second base for his fifth steal of the year. He got caught with too big a secondary lead off second a few pitches later and looked like he was going to be out at third but the throw from Masyn Winn was chucked into the dugout and Vazquez instead scored the game’s first run.