Roberto Perez on rehab stint as Akron barrage leads to rout | Indians minors roundup for Aug. 31

3: (1) Mentor 2-1 4: (4) Benedictine 3-0 Dropped out: Euclid (0-3), North (2-1) Watch list: Euclid, Lake Catholic (1-2), North, Riverside (2-1), Brush (3-0) Crop comments: If the reports of Mentor QB Jacob Snow being out for a number of weeks are true, that’s a potential game-changer for the Cardinals. Especially against a brutal schedule. So for now, Kirtland jumps back up to No. 1 after the bye week. The Hornets take their 43-game winning streak into CVC play this week against No. 9 West G. … Chardon moves up to No. 2. The Hilltoppers have wins over Glenville, Akron Buchtel and Youngstown Ursuline. We see you, ‘Toppers. … Mentor checks in at No. 3 this week, just because we don’t know what the Cardinals will be if they’re bringing in a new QB this week …. Benedictine is an impressive No. 4, and South is a solid No. 5 after a big win over Maple Heights. … Kenston remains at No. 6, but is being pushed by VASJ, which is at No. 7. The Vikings have looked unstoppable. … Perry lost a close one to Kenston, but has otherwise looked very good with its revamped running game. … West G gets the nod over Gilmour at No. 9. But the Lancers are off to a great start behind the Kavcic twins.