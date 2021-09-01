CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roberto Perez on rehab stint as Akron barrage leads to rout | Indians minors roundup for Aug. 31

Cover picture for the article• Brayan Rocchio went 2-for-4 with three runs and two RBI, part of a 14-hit barrage for Double-A Akron (63-39) in an 11-2 rout of visiting Altoona. Roberto Perez, on a rehab assignment, went 3-for-4 with a double, and George Valera belted a two-run home run in the fifth. •...

