Concord Acquisition Corp II Announces Pricing of $250 Million Initial Public Offering

Concord Acquisition Corp II
Posted by 
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 8 days ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Acquisition Corp II (the "Company"), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "CNDA.U" beginning September 1, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company expects that its Class A common stock and warrants will be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "CNDA" and "CNDA.WS," respectively.

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York.

