Survival game Stranded Deep just appeared on the Switch eShop in Australia and should show up on other regional storefronts as they are updated throughout the day. The game was initially released in 2015, and then appeared on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One just last year. The culmination of its long journey to the Switch comes as a surprise, as the publisher did not reveal their plans for a Switch release before it actually, you know, released. As such, you will have to make do with an older trailer: