I hope you spend this beautiful day outside while daydreaming about the Bulls’ future upset over the 76ers in the second round of the playoffs. • Every head scratch the Chicago Bulls got this summer for the DeMar DeRozan sign-and-trade was coupled with a round of applause for the Lonzo Ball signing. A four-year, $80 million deal for one of the league’s youngest and most high-upside talents on the free-agent market was under what many thought Ball would sign for. Not to mention, the fit for a team built around an elite two-guard – and a team that has lacked a long-term answer at the lead guard position since the Derrick Rose era – felt more than obvious. And, with all of that in mind, I do not think it comes as a surprise that people around the league expect Ball to have the best season of his career.