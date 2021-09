Chandler Tyree has a career record of 7-13 as he enters his third year as head coach at White Plains. White Plains continued its incremental improvement in total wins with four victories — one more than the three in 2019 which was one more than the two in 2018 which was one more than the one in 2017 which was one more than the 0-10 record in 2016. However, the four wins came in the Wildcats’ four non-region games. The Region 4 schedule opened with a 21-14 road loss to Cleburne County. In each of its final five Region 4 games, all losses, White Plains allowed more than twice that many points — 46 to Jacksonville, 48 to Cherokee County, 48 to Anniston, 52 to Munford and 52 to Handley.