San Diego State’s coaching staff has met with the media this week to preview the Arizona matchup and SDSU head coach Brady Hoke spoke highly of the Wildcats. “The second half they really played well against BYU,” Hoke said. “I think they are a very physical team. I think they have 14 new guys who are playing for them. I know Coach Fisch coached with my brother at Florida one time, so they are going to be offensive minded to some degree.