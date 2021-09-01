Cambria, Indiana commissioners hit the trail, get project updates

VINTONDALE, Pa. – Commissioners and other officials from Cambria and Indiana counties ditched their office attire Tuesday, picked up their sneakers and bikes, and hit the Ghost Town Trail, which runs through both counties.

The group met for a morning walk or bike ride on the trail, then discussed the partnership between the counties and the progress of their trail systems.

Cliff Kitner, executive director of the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority, said that the county is currently working on several projects along the Ghost Town Trail, including a spur that connects Duman Lake County Park near Belsano to the trail’s C&I Extension. Kitner said that a majority of the spur is completed; construction of a footbridge along the path is expected to start next week, depending on the weather.

He added that the authority is using grant funds to complete a 5.5-mile segment that will make the Ghost Town Trail a 32-mile loop, the only looping rail trail this side of Oregon.

According to Kitner, the Department of Environmental Protection in the spring will remove a bony pile about half a mile from the Eliza Station Rest Area in Vintondale.

“It’s drawing people, and that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to get people to the area and we have very unique opportunities in the area that you can’t get anywhere else,” Kitner said.

Cambria County Commissioner Scott Hunt said that a recent assessment of the Greater Johnstown area found that many are putting quality of life first. Assets such as recreational trails are what attract people to both counties, he said.

“For the first time in our history, quality of life is leading economic development, not the other way around as it’s always been,” he said. “People are living where they want to live and not necessarily where they have to live for work. ... We have some great assets, and I truly believe that brighter days are coming and that Cambria County is going to be better, and we’ve been working on that.”

Indiana County Commissioner Robin Gorman agreed with Hunt that the county trails are an asset, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have seen more activity on our trails and in our parks, and even in our township parks, I have seen more people coming and walking,” she said, adding that trail users will often suggest the creation of a dog park, a playground or something similar.

“One thing leads to another,” Gorman added, “and that’s why we’re here. That’s our job to continue developing the next thing ... that people want in their backyard and their community.”

Ed Patterson, Indiana County Parks and Trails director, noted that the recently resurfaced Hoodlebug Trail in Indiana County connects the Ghost Town Trail to Indiana.

“You can go the whole way from the county seat of Ebensburg to Indiana, and it’s a nice 42-mile trip,” he said. “It’s a nice distance to do.”

Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said the county trails are “destination points and attract OPM” – other people’s money.

“The trail system provides an economic boost to our region,” he said. “Trail users stay in our hotels, spend nights at our campgrounds, eat at our restaurants and contribute to our regional economy. Our local universities and businesses use the Ghost Town Trail to recruit students and workers to Cambria County and our region.”

Indiana County Commissioner Sherene Hess said that she often thinks about how the trails may have been an important part of many people’s lives.

“I always say, I wonder how many marriage proposals and how many thrilling sightings of wildlife have been had here, and people discovering what they’re going to do next in life, and just all those wonderful things you can do when you’re walking and you’re out there and in your own head,” she said. “We’re so fortunate to have this.”