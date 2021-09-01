Lucas Giolito exits the Chicago White Sox game vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 5th inning with left hamstring tightness
Chicago White Sox starter Lucas Giolito exited with left hamstring tightness in the fifth inning Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Guaranteed Rate Field. He threw four pitches to the next batter, Wilmer Difo — one a wild pitch that brought home a run — before the training staff checked on him a second time. He was pulled from the game and replaced by reliever Ryan Tepera.www.chatsports.com
