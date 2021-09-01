CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Lucas Giolito exits the Chicago White Sox game vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 5th inning with left hamstring tightness

By Chicago Tribune
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago White Sox starter Lucas Giolito exited with left hamstring tightness in the fifth inning Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Guaranteed Rate Field. He threw four pitches to the next batter, Wilmer Difo — one a wild pitch that brought home a run — before the training staff checked on him a second time. He was pulled from the game and replaced by reliever Ryan Tepera.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilmer Difo
Person
Lucas Giolito
Person
Ryan Tepera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Pitch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Lucas Giolito’s injury news isn’t too bad

Ahead of their 7-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals, the Chicago White Sox announced some news regarding Lucas Giolito. He is going to be on the injured list for a few days due to a hamstring issue. It sounds like it won’t cost him too much time which makes it better news than it could have been. Obviously, you want Lucas Giolito on the mound as much as possible because he is elite but having him ready for the playoffs is the most important thing.
MLBChicago Sun-Times

White Sox waste strong start from Lucas Giolito, fall to Blue Jays

It was only a year ago, and the year before that, when Giolito held the title for the White Sox. A sluggish start — by his standards — coupled with All-Star first halves from right-hander Lance Lynn and left-hander Carlos Rodon loosened Giolito’s grip on that distinction. But here he...
MLBMLB

Giolito (hamstring) exits White Sox victory

CHICAGO --White Sox starter Lucas Giolito left a 4-2 victory over the Pirates Tuesday with one out in the fifth inning due to left hamstring tightness and will be re-evaluated Wednesday. Giolito slipped slightly fielding Ben Gamel’s tapper to the right of the mound and that slip allowed Gamel to...
MLBbucsdugout.com

Pirates vs. White Sox - 9/1/2021

Chicago White Sox (77-56) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (48-84), August 31, 2021 @ 8:10 PM ET. Pirates: Max Kranick (1-2, 7.20 ERA) White Sox: Carlos Rodon (10-5, 2.43 ERA) Probable Starting Lineups (subject to change) Pirates. Cole Tucker (RF) Kevin Newman (SS) Bryan Reynolds (CF) Colin Moran (1B) Jacob Stallings (C)
MLBsoxmachine.com

White Sox 4, Pirates 2: Giolito leaves early with injury

Last year’s appearance against Pittsburgh at home was surreal for Lucas Giolito. With only his teammates, a select few of the media, and a bunch of cardboard cutouts witnessed the magical no-hitter Giolito tossed. Hoping to find that magic again and continue his outstanding stretch since the All-Star Break, Giolito hit a bump in the road. Well, it is better to say he slipped up as Giolito left early due to an injury in the fifth inning.
MLBPosted by
UPI News

Chicago White Sox put SS Tim Anderson on IL with hamstring injury

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The Chicago White Sox placed All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain, the team announced Wednesday. Anderson had been in and out of the lineup over the last 10 days because of sore legs. The White Sox were hopeful he could play Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates after the club had a day off Monday, but Anderson missed that game and will take more time to rest.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Explaining no top-100 prospects

Southridge's Colson Montgomery (2) fields a grounder during the Mater Dei Wildcats vs Southridge Raiders baseball game at Bosse Field Monday, April 29, 2019. Southridge Vs Mater Dei 34. The Chicago White Sox does not currently have any top-100 Major League Baseball prospects according to MLB dot com. That is...
MLBsoxmachine.com

Lucas Giolito’s hamstring gives White Sox rotation an injury apparent to all

While it’s natural to compare a current White Sox postseason team to other ones we’ve watched, there isn’t a whole lot of use in doing so. The White Sox have averaged about one October a decade over Jerry Reinsdorf’s tenure as owner, and baseball has undergone pretty dramatic shifts in run-scoring environments and conventional wisdoms over that time.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Complete much needed sweep of Pirates

CHICAGO - SEPTEMBER 01: Gavin Sheets #32 of the Chicago White Sox celebrates with teammates after hitting the second of two home runs on the night in the eighth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates on September 1, 2021 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images)
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox Injuries: Lucas Giolito to Miss at Least One Start

Giolito, Lynn missing starts may be ‘blessing in disguise’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Plotting out the Chicago White Sox’ starting rotation for the next couple weeks just got a little more complicated. White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito (left hamstring tightness) will miss at least one start, manager Tony...
MLBcharlottestar.com

White Sox place RHP Lucas Giolito (hamstring) on IL

The Chicago White Sox placed right-handed starting pitcher Lucas Giolito on the 10-day injured list Friday with a strained left hamstring. The move is retroactive to Wednesday. Giolito left his most recent start Tuesday in the fifth inning due to the injury. In his fifth season for the White Sox,...
MLBchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates Swept in Two Game Series Against White Sox

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 01: Jose Abreu #79 of the Chicago White Sox scores a run past Jacob Stallings #58 of the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 5th inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 01, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) The Pittsburgh Pirates have kicked off...
MLBchatsports.com

Tim Anderson is placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain, 1 of 6 roster moves announced by the Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox placed All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left hamstring strain. The move is retroactive to Sunday. The Sox also recalled pitcher Matt Foster and infielder/outfielder Gavin Sheets from Triple-A Charlotte, reinstated outfielder Billy Hamilton from the injured list, designated infielder/outfielder Jake Lamb for assignment and selected the contract of infielder Romy González from Charlotte as the roster expanded to 28 players.
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Sox place Giolito on IL with hamstring strain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – White Sox manager Tony La Russa had already announced that Lucas Giolito would miss at least one start, but the team made it official Friday. The White Sox placed Giolito on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Wednesday. In a corresponding move, they recalled right-hander Ryan Burr.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: The RBI race is really heating up now

We all know about how great Jose Abreu has been for the Chicago White Sox in his MLB career. He is now becoming known as one of the greatest players in the history of the franchise. His bat has been elite for a long time and he also plays some Gold Glove first base on defense. His value has been second to no player to put on that uniform for a very long time. When it is all said and done, he could be a top-five player in the history of the team.
MLBMLB

FREE on MLB.TV: White Sox-A's, 9:40 ET

There was so much combined heartbreak history shared between the A's and White Sox when they met in last fall's American League Wild Card Series, and someone had to go home heartbroken again. That wound up being the White Sox, who bowed out of their first postseason appearance since 2008...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Hit streak snapped, for now

Moncada went 0-for-4 in Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Royals. Moncada, who sat out Saturday due to wrist soreness, saw an end to a 17-game hit streak with Sunday's 0-fer. However, manager Tony La Russa told Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times that the league will be asked to review the play and take an error away from Kansas City second baseman Whit Merrifield.

Comments / 0

Community Policy