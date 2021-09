Eat, Sleep, Practice, School. Most athletes know this routine all too well. During the season, life becomes chaotic, especially for upperclassmen struggling to keep up with the intense classwork given to them. Even without the added stress of school, a lot of athletes have clubs, jobs, and chores that take up time in their day as well. There are only so many hours in a day, and the clock of productivity is constantly ticking. It feels like student athletes can never catch a break, no matter what.