4 Elevated Outfits to Nail Warm Weather Transitional Dressing

It’s easy to dress well when it’s cool out. Tailored outerwear, chunky knits, strategic layering, and interesting textures make pulling together an immaculate outfit a breeze. Dressing for warmer weather is a different story, with the heat often making it harder to look your best. However, the shedding of heavier garments doesn’t necessarily have to equate to a sacrifice in style. The key to putting together a solid outfit during the warmer months is a capsule wardrobe of pared-back, elevated staples in neutral hues which can be mixed and matched for the weather – and occasion – at hand. As the temperatures rise and days grow longer, Spanish fashion label Mango’s latest collections make traditional dressing easy, with a carefully curated selection of stylish separates that work to keep you cool and comfortable without foregoing style or function.