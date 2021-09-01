CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Cypress Lake High student accused of setting fire in school bathroom faces more charges

By Megan Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 8 days ago

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – A Lee County teen accused of setting a fire in a bathroom at Cypress Lake High School last week is now facing additional charges.

According to Braydon Ricker’s arrest report, he was caught on surveillance video on the school bus setting his seat on fire along with other objects. Deputies said he also held a lighter up to another student’s arm.

During their investigation, witnesses told deputies Ricker had made threatening comments on multiple occasions. They said Ricker told them he was going to shoot everyone at school except his friends.

Cypress Lake High School’s assistant principal told deputies while the teen was in the juvenile assessment center, he emailed all of his teachers saying “hi.”

The teachers all expressed their concerns that Ricker would retaliate and cause harm once he was released from the JAC.

According to the report, Ricker is no longer allowed at Cypress Lake High School.

