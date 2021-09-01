Cancel
Sho steals home: 'That was pretty amazing'

MLB
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM -- There’s seemingly nothing Shohei Ohtani can’t do on a baseball field, and on Tuesday against the Yankees, he did something he’d never done before. The two-way star stole home for the first time in his four-year career as part of a three-run rally in the fifth inning for the Angels in an eventual 6-4 win at Angel Stadium. With runners at first and third, Phil Gosselin stole second and Ohtani successfully stole home as part of a double steal. Ohtani made an incredible slide past catcher Gary Sánchez, just beating the throw home from shortstop Gio Urshela.

