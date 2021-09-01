Hatsune Miku: COLORFUL STAGE! is an upcoming anime rhythm game-slash-visual novel featuring the titular music artist

I absolutely love JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. I’ve read it since Part 3 (Stardust Crusaders) was the only arc available in the West. So naturally, I jumped at the opportunity to review Golden Wind for Noisy Pixel. It’s a part that didn’t grab me upon my first reading years ago but nabbed my interest when the anime aired with updated translations. Luckily, this new official translation from Viz brings new life to Golden Wind, making this release the best way to read one of the most unique manga in the world.