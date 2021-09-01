Hatsune Miku: COLORFUL STAGE! is an upcoming anime rhythm game-slash-visual novel featuring the titular music artist
SEGA has just announced the global release of Hatsune Miku: COLORFUL STAGE!, a fun anime rhythm game that adds elements of a visual novel along with virtual live performances from Hatsune Miku herself. The mobile game will feature songs performed by five original bands as well, such as virtual singers like Kagamine Rin, Kagamine Len, Megurine Luka, KAITO, and MEIKO.www.pocketgamer.com
