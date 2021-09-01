Norma Lee Wilson, 81, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord on August 29, 2021. She was born in Owensboro on July 3, 1940, to the late Jerry Byron and Mary Kathleen Cline Wilson. Norma was a bartender in Owensboro for over 40 years. She worked at Taylor’s Tavern and the Owensboro Country Club, among others. After retiring from bartending, she was the house mother for Birthright for 10 years. Always there for others, Norma then became a caregiver to those in need. Norma loved to go to thrift stores, play bingo, and watch UK Basketball. Most of all, she loved her family and the time she was able to spend with them.