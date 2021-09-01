Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Owensboro, KY

Norma Lee Wilson

The Owensboro Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorma Lee Wilson, 81, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord on August 29, 2021. She was born in Owensboro on July 3, 1940, to the late Jerry Byron and Mary Kathleen Cline Wilson. Norma was a bartender in Owensboro for over 40 years. She worked at Taylor’s Tavern and the Owensboro Country Club, among others. After retiring from bartending, she was the house mother for Birthright for 10 years. Always there for others, Norma then became a caregiver to those in need. Norma loved to go to thrift stores, play bingo, and watch UK Basketball. Most of all, she loved her family and the time she was able to spend with them.

www.owensborotimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Obituaries
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harold Wilson
Person
Ruth Wilson
Person
Norma Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrift Store#Birthright
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy