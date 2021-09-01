Cancel
Owensboro, KY

Dwayne Hazelwood

The Owensboro Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDwayne Hazelwood, 56, of Owensboro, Kentucky went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, August 30, 2021 at U of L hospital. He was born in Owensboro on December 9, 1964 to Lewis Hazelwood and the late Mary Ann Hazelwood. Dwayne was a production manager and foreman for 28 years, taking great pride in his work for Southern Tank and Manufacturing. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed being out in nature and riding his side by side. Most of all, Dwayne loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his friends.

