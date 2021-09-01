CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Mary Pearl Vollman

The Owensboro Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Pearl Vollman, 90, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord on August 29, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Knottsville on June 9, 1931, to the late Joseph Paul and Carrie Lambert Isbill. Mary was a graduate of St. Francis High School and then went to work for GE and MPD for over 40 years before she retired. She and her husband, Bob Vollman, were charter members of Immaculate Catholic Church. In her free time, Mary loved going to the Health Park and raising flowers. Her special needs son, Mark, is wheelchair-bound after a stroke in 2006. After her husband’s passing in 2019, she continued to care for Mark at home until June of 2021 as his caretaker. She loved spending time with her family, and Mary’s face lit up anytime she saw a photo or video of her great-grandson, Oliver.

www.owensborotimes.com

