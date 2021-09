Prior to the release of his debut album Apollo on Rose Avenue Records, Paraleven shared some insight on the production process and more. It’s not all too often that artists manage to gain so much traction in their music career after first emerging on the scene, but with Paraleven this was almost inevitable. After the colorful, cinematic soundscapes of his Ripples/Siphon EP swiftly garnered the attention of Lane 8 and landed him on This Never Happened, the up-and-coming producer was given the ideal outlet to step fully into his artistry and develop his sound even more. Now, after finding a home on RÜFÜS DU SOL‘s Rose Avenue Records imprint, Paraleven is finally gracing the world with his debut album Apollo.