BLACKPINK member Rosé and soloist Lee Hi wore the same top but had completely different styles. Which outfit do you like better? Tell us in the comments below!. On August 10, BLACKPINK member Rosé shared a series of photos to her Instagram with the caption "Smileee" and the peace hand sign emoticon (also known as emoji). In most of the pictures, Rosé is seen posing and taking mirror selfies with fellow BLACKPINK member Lisa. The two are both in crop tops and straight-cut jeans, showing off similar looks.