These 6 K-Pop Girl Group Disbandments Were a Shock to Many

You might be surprised to find that these six K-pop group members had no lines in some of their songs. Keep on reading to see who they are!. While Taemin sings the chorus with the other members, he does not have any solo lines in the group's debut song. However, he is front and center for the dance break in the song! During an appearance on "Ravi's Close up," Taemin admitted he once hated the song because he did not have any lines. People believe Taemin was unable to score his own solo lines was because has 14 years old at the time, and his voice was constantly breaking due to puberty.