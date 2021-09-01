CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IU researchers uncovering information about football head injuries for parents

By Jon Zimney
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at Indiana University have a goal of making sure parents have all the facts before allowing or not allowing their children to play football. Over the last decade, more has started to become understood about head injuries connected to the frequent hits taken by athletes on the gridiron. Protections against concussions and Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy have been advanced to help keep players healthy and safe.

