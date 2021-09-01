CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golconda man arrested on child pornography charges

By HOLLY KEE hkee@localsouthernnews.com
Du Quoin Evening Call
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGOLCONDA -- A 19-year-old Golconda man was arrested Thursday morning by Illinois State Police for possessing and distributing child pornography. According to a statement on the ISP District 22 Facebook page, officials from the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Kaleb Schutt, 19, for distribution of child pornography, possession with intent to disseminate child pornography (victim under 13) and possession (victim under 13).

