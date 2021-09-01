The Outpost - Episode 4.10 - Something To Live For - Press Release

DAVE DISCOVERS HE AND CALVIN ARE MORE THAN JUST NEIGHBORS WHILE RESEARCHING HIS GENEALOGY, ON THE FOURTH SEASON PREMIERE OF “THE NEIGHBORHOOD,” MONDAY, SEPT. 20. “Welcome to the Family” – When Dave starts researching his genealogy, he makes a surprising discovery: he and Calvin are more than just neighbors. Also, Tina offers to help Gemma when she’s overcome with morning sickness, and inadvertently stumbles on a new business idea, on the fourth season premiere of THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Sept. 20 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.