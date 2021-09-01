CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Outpost - Episode 4.10 - Something To Live For - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA GAME OF CAT AND MOUSE – Talon (Jessica Green) and Luna (Maeve Courtier-Lilley) return to a familiar tomb. Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) and Wren (Izuka Foyle) find themselves in a precarious position. Meanwhile, Zed (Reece Ritchie), Munt (Adam Johnson) and Nedra (guest star Tamara Radovanović) must play a deadly game against the gods. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Milan Konjević (#3B10). Original airdate 9/16/2021.

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat And Mouse#Outpost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cats
Related
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

The Neighborhood - Episode 4.01 - Welcome To The Family - Press Release

DAVE DISCOVERS HE AND CALVIN ARE MORE THAN JUST NEIGHBORS WHILE RESEARCHING HIS GENEALOGY, ON THE FOURTH SEASON PREMIERE OF “THE NEIGHBORHOOD,” MONDAY, SEPT. 20. “Welcome to the Family” – When Dave starts researching his genealogy, he makes a surprising discovery: he and Calvin are more than just neighbors. Also, Tina offers to help Gemma when she’s overcome with morning sickness, and inadvertently stumbles on a new business idea, on the fourth season premiere of THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Sept. 20 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

‘The Outpost’ Season 4 Episode 8 Photos, Plot, Cast and Air Date

Feuds and fights fuel The CW’s The Outpost season four episode eight, “The Pleasing Voice of the Masters.” Directed by Igor Sunter from a script by Jason Faller and Kynan Griffin, episode eight will air on September 2, 2021. The cast is led by Jessica Green as Talon and includes...
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Bull - Episode 6.01 - Gone - Press Release

BULL AND THE TAC TEAM MUST CALL UPON THEIR COLLECTIVE EXPERTISE TO LOCATE BULL’S KIDNAPPED DAUGHTER, AND THE ABDUCTOR WARNS THEM NOT TO GO TO THE POLICE, ON THE SIXTH SEASON PREMIERE OF “BULL,” THURSDAY, OCT. 7. “Gone” – Bull and the TAC team must call upon all their collective...
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Fantasy Island - Episode 1.05 - Twice in a Lifetime - Press Release

A CHOICE OF PAST OR PRESENT ON AN ALL-NEW "FANTASY ISLAND" TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, ON FOX. Nisha wants the Island to help her decide between marrying her parent's proposed match, Savin, or her longtime boyfriend, Josh, in the all-new "Twice in a Lifetime" episode of FANTASY ISLAND airing Tuesday, Sept. 7 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FAN-105) (TV-14 D,S)
TV & Videosspoilertv.com

Chesapeake Shores - Episode 5.04 - Happy Trails - Promotional Photos + Press Release

STUDIO CITY, CA – August 24, 2021 – On “Chesapeake Shores,” brothers Mick and Thomas reembark on a trek from their youth in “Happy Trails” premiering Sunday, September 5 (8 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel. Robert Buckley (“iZombie”), Meghan Ory (“Once Upon a Time”), Treat Williams (“Blue Bloods,” Hair), Barbara Niven (“The Crossword.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Supergirl - Episode 6.11 - Mxy in the Middle - Press Release

"Mxy in the Middle" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV- PG, LV) (HDTV) THOMAS LENNON RETURNS AS MR. MXYZPTLK - Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team must stop Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) from vanquishing a familiar face from Supergirl's past - Mr. Mxyzptlk (guest star Thomas Lennon). Mxy returns and explains Nyxly's dark history to the super team in the best way he knows how - in song form. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) visits her mother's birthplace in Ireland, eager to dig into her past but is shocked by the small town's icy reception towards her. The episode was directed by Glen Winter with story by Rob Wright and teleplay by Elle Lipson & Chandler Smidt (#611). Original airdate 9/14/2021.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Stargirl - Episode 2.06 - Summer School: Chapter Six - Press Release

THE NEW INJUSTICE SOCIETY MAKES THEIR MOVE — Cindy (Meg DeLacy) and her new team make their move against the JSA leading to an epic showdown. Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano and Hunter Sansone also star. Walter Garcia directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen (#206). Original airdate 9/14/2021.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Dynasty - Episode 4.19 - Everything Looks Wonderful, Joseph - Press Release

(All New!, HD, TV-PG) IF ONLY – Someone from Dominique’s (Michael Michele) past returns, and Jeff (Sam Adegoke) wants answers. Blake (Grant Show) takes Amanda (Eliza Bennett) under his wing, but she has other ideas, and he has other motives. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) and Culhane (Robert C. Riley) divulge a secret to the Carringtons. Meanwhile, as Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Liam (Adam Huber) think about what to do with their struggles, Fallon takes an unexpected journey. The episode was written by Libby Wells and directed by Brandon Lott. (#419). Original airdate 9/17/2021.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

New Amsterdam - Episode 4.01 - More Joy - Press Release

09/21/2021 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max and Sharpe wake up to a new, more personal dynamic. Iggy calls upon an old contact to help with an explosive situation at the hospital. Bloom begins a tricky dynamic with her new Emergency Department residents and Reynolds finds himself in an awkward position with Dr. Baptiste and his wife, Dr. Lyn Malvo.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

The Outpost Review: The Pleasing Voice of The Masters (Season 4 Episode 8)

Most of us are on a mission. To be a good person, to achieve enlightenment, or to even help the most people. Who is to say which mission is the correct one?. On The Outpost Season 4 Episode 8, “The Pleasing Voice of The Masters,” several characters feel as though they are assigned a certain task that they must complete. The problem is someone else sees the situation differently.

Comments / 0

Community Policy