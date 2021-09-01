CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surging Phillies win 5th in a row, rally past Nationals 12-6

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harper hit a go-ahead single against his former team as part of a six-run sixth inning, Rafael Marchán, Andrew McCutchen and Brad Miller hit two-run homers, and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied past the Washington Nationals 12-6 for their fifth straight win. The Phillies, who have scored at least seven runs in six consecutive games for the first time since June 1933, moved within 2½ games of idle Cincinnati for the NL’s second wild card. Philadelphia improved to 8-1 at Nationals Park this season. Carter Kieboom homered for Washington, which has lost four in a row and six of seven.

