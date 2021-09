MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One Minnesota man is looking for help to get his brother and remaining family out of Afghanistan. Rafiullah Salarzai, a command interpreter, recruited his brother Ehsanullah to come work for the U.S. Army at a base not far from their hometown in Afghanistan. “He said, ‘Is it safe?’ I said, ‘No, it’s not,’” Rafiullah said. Knowing the risk, Ehsanullah worked as a construction supervisor from 2009 until 2013. He received numerous commendations for his work with the U.S. Army during that time. “He said, ‘If you can do it, I can do it, too,’ and we were convincing one another and...