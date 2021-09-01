Rays win 9th in row; Red Sox star Bogaerts tests positive

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Randy Arozarena, rookie Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays won their ninth straight game, breaking away from Boston soon after Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts was pulled because of a positive COVID-19 test. Bogaerts hit an RBI single in the first inning, but the star was replaced defensively in the second. It was announced before the game that Boston reliever Hirokazu Sawamura tested positive as a virus surge that started last week continues having a daily impact on the playoff-contending Red Sox. Franco and Austin Meadows had RBI singles and Yandy Díaz hit a two-run double during a six-run third for the Rays, who are a franchise-best 36 games over .500 at 84-48. Arozarena homered in the second for the AL East leaders.