AutoZone’s Part-Time Auto Parts Delivery Driver – Come be a part of an energizing culture rooted in people and a commitment to delivering WOW! customer service. If you are looking for a way to put your safe driving skills to work coupled with company stability and great career opportunities, look no further. AutoZone is the place for you! Our commercial delivery driver position is responsible for the delivery of parts to our commercial customers. You don’t have to use your own vehicle, you can work full or part-time and no Commercial Drivers License is required.