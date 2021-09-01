CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca, MO

Carthage softball tops Seneca 8-2

SENECA, Mo. — The Carthage softball team snapped a four-game losing skid in a big way.

The Tigers (2-4) ripped 16 hits and leaned on a dazzling pitching performance to defeat Seneca 8-2 on Tuesday afternoon.

Leading the way offensively for Carthage was Presley Probert, who went a perfect 4 for 4 while driving in two runs. Landry Cochran added three hits and came around to score twice while Natalie Rodriguez collected two hits and as many RBI.

Elder was terrific in the circle for the Tigers, fanning 11 batters and allowed two unearned runs on four hits in a seven-inning complete game.

Kahli Fields, Bailey Lannon, Callie Rhoades and Emily Askren accounted for Seneca's hits. Hunter Beard suffered the loss in the Indians' season opener.

Carthage and Seneca play in the Joplin Paige Neal/Christina Freeman Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

