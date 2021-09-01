Joplin nips Webb City 5-4

Joplin earned its first girls tennis victory of the young season with a 5-4 decision over Webb City on Tuesday afternoon on the Eagles' courts.

The Eagles held a 2-1 victory after doubles with victories from Astrid Cardenas-Abry Stayton at No. 1 and Cloey Blank-Brynn Driver at No. 2. Webb City's Walker Hoffman-Kaylee Smith prevailed at No. 3.

Moving to singles, Joplin had wins from Cardenas at No. 1, Stayton at No. 2 and Driver at No. 5. Shelby Ensminger (No. 3), Brynlee Hollingsworth (No. 4) and Hoffman (No. 6) earned points for Webb City.

"I'm proud of the girls," Joplin coach Jeff Williams said. "They have to play up since Emma Watts is out with a back injury right now, and the girls are handling the tougher competition marvelously. We are doing a great job getting the lead early by getting two of the three doubles points. Now we have to keep the intensity up as we start getting into the grind, having three or four events each week."

Home matches on Thursday have Joplin (1-4) vs. Branson and Webb City (0-2) vs. Ozark. Both of the Cardinals' losses have been by 5-4 scores.