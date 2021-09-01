Joplin downs Rogers-Heritage in Felker's coaching debut

The Joplin volleyball team started its season opener exactly the way it ended.

Relying on dominant play at the net, Joplin upended Rogers Heritage 3-1 (25-17, 25-15, 24-26, 25-21) to reward Desiree Felker with a victory in her Eagle coaching debut on Tuesday night inside Joplin High School’s Kaminsky Gymnasium.

“It’s extremely exciting,” Felker said. “These girls worked really hard all summer, and they set the bar really high. Tonight they got to put it on display for the fans. It’s really exciting.”

Joplin broke away from a 10-10 tie in the fourth set with a 10-6 burst to take a 20-16 advantage after a Heritage service error. The Eagles punctuated a strong opening night behind kills from hitters Abby Edwards, Logan Bruggemann and Emma Floyd.

“I think we did a lot of things really well,” Felker said. “One of the things that helped us out was our ability to serve aggressively. We even got the other team out of system. I think we were able to stay engaged and focused when things weren’t going their way. They kept that energy up. That really helped us throughout the match.”

Edwards slammed a team-high seven kills while Floyd was right behind with six. Allie Lawrence and Angelina Schramm added five kills apiece, and Bailey Owens had four.

Lawrence dished out a team-high 10 assists. Paisley Parker paced the team with 17 digs and Lawrence finished with nine to cap off a do-it-all night.

“Our hitters were able to find holes on the court,” Felker said. “We were able to exploit the other team’s weaknesses. We were able to find holes with our blocking. The back row really helped our hitters out to find room that was open. That helped our hitters the most to find those holes.

“On the front row, a lot of our girls did a lot of things. The outsides were producing for us. The middles were producing for us. Our right sides were producing for us. Our production was pretty evenly spread out.”

Joplin rolled into the match with a 13-4 advantage after a kill from Floyd, and clinched the first set with a kill from Abby Hembree. The Eagles jumped out to an 11-6 lead in the second set and never looked back with a 14-9 rally to finish it off.

Edwards recorded the set-clinching kill to give Joplin a 2-0 set lead. Despite trailing the Eagles 9-5, Heritage captured the third set after an attack error and kill from Malia Fosse.

Emely Salinas led Heritage with nine kills while Fosse contributed eight. Malaysia Hudson had six kills to highlight the remainder of Heritage’s production.

Up next, Joplin travels to play at Cassville at 7 p.m. Thursday.

“We played them during the summer,” Felker said. “We know they have a pretty good setter and a girl that plays middle, outside for them. We are going to start preparing for that tomorrow.”