OCC sweeps Kansas Christian

Ozark Christian College’s volleyball team had to work overtime in two sets during a 3-0 victory over Kansas Christian on Tuesday night in the Ambassadors’ home opener.

Individual set scores were 26-24, 25-14, 28-26.

Addi Bragg led the Ambassadors (1-1) with nine kills, six ace serves and two blocks.

Mariah Munday and Kate Buster contributed eight and seven kills, respectively, and Buster also had 12 digs. Clara Cooper and Skylar Clevenger each handed out nine assists, and Emmy Colin led the defense with 20 digs.

Arial Webb had 11 kills and eight assists for Kansas Christian, and Daria Korovina had 14 digs.

SOCCER

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ozark Christian edged Calvary 4-3 on Tuesday in the Cavaliers’ soccer season debut.

No details were available from the match.