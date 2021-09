Greenfield upended Thomas Jefferson 25-20, 25-15, 25-15 on Tuesday night in nonconference volleyball action on the Cavaliers' court.

Nico Carlson had six kills and one block for the Cavaliers (2-4-1), and Mayson Solum handed out seven assists. Mary Nguyen and Lannah Grigg had four assists and four kills, respectively.

The Cavaliers have another home match next Tuesday against Exeter.