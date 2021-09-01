The Sohagi Law Group's Margaret Sohagi Named Law Firm Visionary
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental and land use law firm The Sohagi Law Group announced today that its Managing Partner Margaret Sohagi has been recognized as a visionary in Business of Law: Trends, Updates & Visionaries, a special feature published this week by L.A. Times B2B Publishing. Lawyers selected in the feature were recognized for their contributions and leadership within their firms, the legal profession and the community at large.www.thepress.net
