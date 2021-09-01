CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Eddie Lee Kemp

By David Deaton
okwnews.com
 8 days ago

Eddie Lee Kemp was born September 20, 1951, in Ft. Smith, Arkansas to Howard and Lillian (Gossett) Kemp and passed away on August 29, 2021 in Ft. Smith, Arkansas at the age of 69. He is preceded in death by his parents Howard and Lillian daughter, Melandie Mitchell, and two brothers, Eugene Kemp and Tommy Kemp. Eddie was a member of the Forefront Church in Ft. Smith, Arkansas and was a Boy Scout troop leader for many years. He enjoyed racing and loved his family dearly.

