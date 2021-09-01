Cancel
Lawrence, MA

Vigil held for slain US Marine in her home city

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — A U.S. Marine who was among 13 killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan was honored Tuesday evening in her hometown. Officials in Lawrence, Massachusetts, held a vigil with Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo’s family at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The 25-year-old died in the Aug. 26 bombing at the airport in Kabul, where people were being evacuated amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. A dozen other U.S. service members and 169 Afghans were killed. Dozens attended a separate vigil in Rosario’s memory last weekend in Boston.

abc17news.com

