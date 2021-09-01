CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Wells ‘Confident’ in Advance of Texas Tech Football’s Opener Against Houston

By Rob Snyder
 8 days ago
The vast majority of teams in college football start their season this Saturday, and Texas Tech is in that grouping. The Red Raiders will play against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas Saturday, September 4th at 6 p.m. The game is also receiving some national attention as it will be nationally televised on ESPN and broadcast nationally on radio with Learfield's Kate Scott and Mike Golic, Sr.

