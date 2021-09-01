CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Matt Wells ‘Confident’ in Advance of Texas Tech Football’s Opener Against Houston

By Rob Snyder
Posted by 
NewsTalk 1290
NewsTalk 1290
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The vast majority of teams in college football start their season this Saturday and Texas Tech is in that grouping. The Red Raiders will play against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium, in Houston, Saturday at 6pm. The game is also receiving some national attention as it will be nationally televised on ESPN and broadcast nationally on radio with Learfield's Kate Scott and Mike Golic, Sr.

newstalk1290.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
NewsTalk 1290

NewsTalk 1290

Wichita Falls, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
San Angelo, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
College Sports
City
Lubbock, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Schooler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech Football#American Football#The Red Raiders#Espn#Oregon Ducks#Cougars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Related
MLBPosted by
NewsTalk 1290

Texas Rangers’ Old Ballpark to be Renamed Choctaw Stadium

Can’t say that I saw this one coming. Not that I’m surprised that the Ballpark in Arlington (yes, it will always be called that by me) is undergoing yet another a name change. It’s just that I’m surprised a casino operator secured the naming rights for the old ballpark. Then...
College SportsPosted by
NewsTalk 1290

OSU’s Pistol Pete Named the Worst College Mascot in the Country

I mean, he's definitely not the best, but I wouldn't put him dead last. Sorry Oklahoma State Cowboy fans, but your mascot sucks. You probably already new this. I'm not a big fan of mascots, I think most of them are honestly terrible. I truly believe two of my teams have some of the worst in professional sports. Rowdy for the Dallas Cowboys and Victor for the Dallas Stars. I know a bad mascot when I see one.
NFLPosted by
NewsTalk 1290

Ultimate Fan Has a Son Named ‘Dallas Cowboys’

In case you think you’re the biggest Dallas Cowboys fan on the planet, allow me to introduce you to this guy. I’m not sure what his name is since I didn’t catch it in the video, but I do know his son’s name – Dallas Cowboys. That’s right, he named his son after America’s Team. And in case you’re wondering, yes, I love it.
NFLPosted by
NewsTalk 1290

Amazing Drone Footage Flys Around the Dallas Cowboys Facility in Frisco

Haven't been to The Star in Frisco yet? This is great way to see what it has to offer. Let me just say, if you're a Cowboys fan, you need to check out The Star. It's basically a Dallas Cowboys city. I spent the night in the hotel there after a Texas Rangers game and was blown away. Bars, restaurants, and shops make up the majority of the complex. However, the reason for the Star is the Cowboys practice facility.
Texas StatePosted by
NewsTalk 1290

Texas Dude Competing in National Mullet Championship

I normally say Texas man, but dude felt 100% more appropriate. The iconic business in the front, part in the back look has been a controversial haircut for decades. Let's just say, some pull it off better than others. I learned today that there is a national contest going on for the best mullet and one of our fellow Texans is in the running. Fernando Rios out of Tyler has his mullet he calls the Texas Tailgate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy