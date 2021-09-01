CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Founders of Modern Ecology Share Their Surprising Discovery

By WLRN 91.3 FM
wlrn.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1960, five pioneering scientists took an epic journey across some of the most bio diverse areas on our planet gathering decades of research. Now they tell their stories, and reveal how their work gives us a chance to reimagine the world. 8pm Thursday NATURE: THE SERENGETI RULES Documentary. Beginning...

www.wlrn.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Ecology#Discoveries#New Hope#American#African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Sciencedeseret.com

Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
SciencePosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Video: Monstrous Ancient 'Dragon' Discovered

Researchers in Australia have discovered the remains of an ancient and rather monstrous-looking flying reptile that has been likened to a dragon. The menacing creature was reportedly identified by way of a three-foot-long skull that was unearthed in North West Queensland. Given the scientific name Thapunngaka shawi, the pterosaur boasted a whopping 23-foot wingspan and its menacing maw contained approximately 40 teeth.
ScienceWKRC

Archeologists just discovered humans bones never seen before

(CNN/CNN Newsource) - Archaeologists might have just discovered the first ancient human DNA on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi. They found bones of a teenage hunter-gatherer who died more than seven thousand years ago. New research published on Wednesday in the journal Nature says this distinct human lineage has never been found anywhere else in the world.
AnimalsPosted by
Vice

Scientist Captures First-Ever Footage of a Tortoise Committing Grisly Murder

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In a famous Aesop fable, a tortoise beats a hare in a foot race by taking it slow and steady. An astonishing new video has now captured a real-life tortoise using the same methodical approach to achieve a far more grisly outcome: straight-up biting off a baby bird’s head and devouring the chick whole.
Posted by
Andrei Tapalaga

The Only Man to Be Buried on the Moon

Eugene Shoemaker (Source: Atlas Obscura) Humanity has seen only a handful of people that actually had the honor to step on earth’s natural satellite, but at present, there is only one person who is “buried” on an astronomical body orbiting Earth. The name of the soul that now rests on the Moon is Eugene Shoemaker, an astrogeologist who had worked with NASA since the 1960s and became famous when a comet that crashed on Jupiter in 1994 received his name (Shoemaker-Levy Comet).
EnvironmentIFLScience

A "Solar Tsunami" Could Entirely Wipe Out The Internet Within A Decade, Suggests Study

A new study has concluded that if a particularly large solar storm were to happen, it could mean the worst thing imaginable – the global internet could go down. In a paper published to SIGCOMM 21, researchers from the University of California detail the devastating effects a geomagnetic storm could have on the world’s underwater cables, blocking the flow of information and darkening a world that relies so desperately on the internet. They believe their new research should highlight the need for strong mitigation technologies to prevent this from happening.
Earth ScienceCosmos

Ice age relics discovered beneath the North Sea

Scientists have created spectacular maps of drowned worlds beneath the North Sea, revealing enormous channels forged during the last ice age. “In the way that we can leave footprints in the sand, glaciers leave an imprint on the land upon which they flow,” explains James Kirkham, a geophysicist from the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) and the University of Cambridge.
ScienceTree Hugger

Scientists Accidentally Discover New Northernmost Island On Earth

A team of researchers that ventured out into the Arctic this summer looking for microscopic life ended up discovering something much bigger by mistake: the world’s northernmost island. The team first thought they landed on Oodaaq, which was previously believed to be the northernmost island on Earth. But they realized...
AnimalsSmithonian

Can Birds Tip Us Off to Natural Disasters?

This article is from Hakai Magazine, an online publication about science and society in coastal ecosystems. Read more stories like this at hakaimagazine.com. Five years ago, French navy officer Jérôme Chardon was listening to a radio program about the extraordinary journey of the bar-tailed godwit, a bird that migrates 14,000 kilometers between New Zealand and Alaska. In his job as the coordinator of rescue operations across Southeast Asia and French Polynesia, Chardon understood better than most how treacherous the journey would be, as ferocious storms frequently disrupt Pacific island communities. Yet, somehow, bar-tailed godwits routinely pass through the area unscathed. Chardon wondered whether learning how godwits navigate could help coastal communities avoid disaster. Could tracking birds help save lives?
AstronomyNASA

An Accidental Discovery

This video shows data from NASA's Near-Earth Object Wide-Field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE), launched in 2009 under the moniker WISE. The moving object in the bottom left corner is a brown dwarf officially named WISEA J153429.75-104303.3 and nicknamed “The Accident.”. The Accident was discovered by citizen scientist Dan Caselden, who...
Sciencestonybrook.edu

Ecology and Evolution Undergrad Researches in Three Faculty Labs

Sarah Vaccaro ‘22 — the URECA researcher of the month for September 2021 — is a biology major specializing in ecology and evolution with a minor in anthropology. Vaccaro’s research in the laboratory of Associate Professor Krishna Veeramah, Department of Ecology and Evolution, on “Genomic Evolution of the Three-Spined Stickleback” was supported this summer with a Biology-URECA Summer award — generously sponsored with funding from the Three Village Garden Club. She presented a poster on her URECA project at the virtual Summer Symposium in August 2021.
Cell PhonesSFGate

Discovery Plus Launching in The Philippines

In low income, less developed markets and those where credit card usage is not widespread, partnerships with local telecoms or cable firms can offer billing and marketing by the telco that enable lower cost packages and wider access. More from Variety. Discovery Plus Sets First Original Movie With Food Network's...
EnvironmentCorvallis Gazette-Times

Your Ecological House: The summer of our discontent

Well, don’t throw in the towel yet, Agnes dear. Those tranquilizers may see us through yet. We get it. Climate change is here. Disruptions—R-Us. Let’s see. July was the planet’s hottest month on record. Deadly heat waves killed hundreds in the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia. Most western states are experiencing severe to extreme to “exceptional” drought — as are many fragile areas of the world including the horn of Africa and northern Afghanistan.
Physicsscitechdaily.com

Surprising Discovery of Light-Induced Shape Shifting of MXenes

Ultrafast laser spectroscopy allows observing the motion of atoms at their natural time scales in the range of femtoseconds, the millionth of a billionth of a second. Electron microscopy, on the other hand, provides atomic spatial resolution. By combining electrons and photons in one instrument, the group of Professor Peter Baum at the University of Konstanz has developed some of the fastest electron microscopes for obtaining detailed insight into materials and their dynamics at ultimate resolutions in both space and time.
Entertainmentnationalgeographic.com

See the grotesque beauty of mining waste

In images that could be mistaken for paintings, a photographer records how mine waste has ruined a valley near his Romanian hometown. The Roșia Poieni copper mine appears like a wound on Romania’s Apuseni Mountains. An open-pit mine operated by a state-owned company, it draws from the largest copper deposit in the country. In 1978, needing somewhere to discard the mine’s waste, President Nicolae Ceaușescu initiated the removal of residents from the neighboring village of Geamăna. Water and the mine’s sludge were then released into the village and the Şesii Valley, forming an artificial, partly viscous lake.
Sciencekjzz.org

New Global Atlas Monitors Coral Reefs In Unprecedented Detail

About half a billion people and one-quarter of all marine life depend on coral reefs, which face global destruction due to pollution, overfishing, acidification and climate change. A new global monitoring system and public data source could help confront the catastrophe. The Allen Coral Atlas, named for Microsoft co-founder Paul...

Comments / 0

Community Policy