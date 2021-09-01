Amigo The Devil

Another bluesman might have demurred, but Guy Davis had no hesitation about doffing his cap and shades. We crossed an empty street and leaned over toward the Hudson River churning below for a few candid shots. He looked less like one of his monikers, “America’s Ambassador of the Blues,” than a stranger you wouldn’t mind shooting the breeze with over coffee on a hot summer afternoon. Which is what we’d been doing at Inwood Farm, a storefront bistro at the fingertip of Manhattan, New York, where the Harlem River empties into the Hudson. Hat and sunglasses can be a venerable blues signifier, and no one is more blues than Davis, whose rye-and-sandpaper voice and virtuosic musicianship have plucked, popped, begged, moaned, stomped and hollered across more than a dozen albums, several of which feature numbers nominated for blues recording of the year.