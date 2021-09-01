Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Amigo The Devil

By Cindy Miley
musicconnection.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 26th 2021 at Teragram Ballroom L. A. Written by Paulah May - Photography by Cindy Miley. Amigo the Devil. It was the name that first drew me in. My husband said “who the..? Should we check this out?” After a brief search online I told him “buy tickets. And get extras “. We weren’t disappointed. Amigo the Devil is aptly named... your friend the Devil, indeed!

www.musicconnection.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Cave
Person
Leonard Cohen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paulah May Photography#Cindy Miley Amigo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Musiccoolhunting.com

“Scratch” Perry: Disco Devil

Innovative and influential record producer, singer and songwriter Lee “Scratch” Perry passed away in Jamaica this weekend, aged 85. The prolific artist (who produced records for the Congos and Bob Marley & The Wailers) is not only respected for pioneering dub and reggae, and helping spread Jamaican music around the world, but also for his unique production techniques and experimentations—done mostly at his iconic Black Ark studio. Perry’s career began in the 1960s and he seemed to never stop working, with his sound proving altogether timeless. One of the best-known tracks Perry co-wrote and produced, Max Romeo’s 1976 hit “Chase The Devil” was recorded with Perry’s band, The Upsetters, and has been sampled by everybody from Madness to Kanye West. Decades later, Perry released a dub version called “Disco Devil.”
TV Seriesryerecord.com

Now Streaming: True Murderously Funny Amigos

Steve Martin first met Martin Short the day they began shooting “Three Amigos!” in 1985, and although that film wasn’t the box-office success it should have been, it began a fruitful partnership that produced two “Father of the Bride” movies, innumerable talk show appearances, and a long-running two-man stage show that’s currently touring the nation. Their union continues with “Only Murders in the Building”, a warmly satisfying and surprisingly macabre Hulu series that pairs the two veteran comic actors with young star Selena Gomez. Three episodes in, the results are equal parts intriguing and disappointing, but anytime Martin and Short are on screen together, it’s a burst of joy not to be taken for granted. It’s not often two people can make you laugh for 35 years.
Comicsnoisypixel.net

Devil’s Candy Vol. 1 Review – Devils and Cartoonish Style

Devil’s Candy is a Viz Originals series that started as a webcomic. It’s written by Bikkuri and illustrated by Rem, and uses western orientation. Both have previously worked with series adaptations, and Rem was also the lead artist for the game River City Girls. In addition, the duo won a grand prize by Kodansha with their short story Kage no Matsuri and made a one-shot called Folie À Deux for Shounen Jump Plus.
Celebritiestheundefeated.com

Guy Davis tricks the devil

Another bluesman might have demurred, but Guy Davis had no hesitation about doffing his cap and shades. We crossed an empty street and leaned over toward the Hudson River churning below for a few candid shots. He looked less like one of his monikers, “America’s Ambassador of the Blues,” than a stranger you wouldn’t mind shooting the breeze with over coffee on a hot summer afternoon. Which is what we’d been doing at Inwood Farm, a storefront bistro at the fingertip of Manhattan, New York, where the Harlem River empties into the Hudson. Hat and sunglasses can be a venerable blues signifier, and no one is more blues than Davis, whose rye-and-sandpaper voice and virtuosic musicianship have plucked, popped, begged, moaned, stomped and hollered across more than a dozen albums, several of which feature numbers nominated for blues recording of the year.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Stevie Nicks reflects on health concerns as she shares bad news with fans

Stevie Nicks has been storming the charts for decades and has a legion of fans around the world. But this week, the award-winning singer shared a statement with her fans which reflected on her health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Wanting to be cautious, Stevie has made the difficult decision...
Brooklyn, NYthecinemaholic.com

What Was Michael K Williams’ Net Worth At The Time Of His Death?

The tragic death of actor Michael Kenneth Williams has hit us right out of the blue. A brilliant actor best known for his fantastic performance as Omar Little in ‘The Wire,’ Williams passed away in his penthouse in Brooklyn, New York, before being found by his family on the afternoon of September 6, 2021. Throughout his glorious acting career, Williams has won over many a heart through his exceptional talent.
Public Health963kklz.com

Gene Simmons Has No Sympathy For ‘An Idiot’ Dying From COVID

Gene Simmons has never been one to sugarcoat anything, and that was certainly the case in a new interview where he touched on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock, Simmons said, “I’m not worried — and it’s unkind to say this — I’m not worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies. I’m worried he takes other people with him. Who didn’t have a choice. It doesn’t have to be death. Being in a hospital is horrific. There are so many cases of people who were deniers and who are begging in the hospital to get the vaccine. But it’s too late.”
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Shania Twain sends fans wild in fishnet tights and stilettos

Shania Twain sent fans into a spin this week with a striking photo shared on social media. The country star - who celebrated her 56th birthday on 28 August - posted a photo taken mid-performance and was quickly inundated with comments. The image shows Shania dressed in a short black...
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Ashley Williams and Kimberly Williams-Paisley reveal that their mother’s best friend will play their mom in Hallmark movies

Actress Anna Holbrook will play the mother of Ashley Williams and Kimberly Williams-Paisley in the Sister Swap movies airing this Christmas on Hallmark. The real-life sisters cried as they announced Holbrook’s involvement during an Instagram Live event. “It’s miraculous,” Williams-Paisley said. Holbrook, who starred in Another World from 1979 to...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Amelia Hamlin shades boyfriend Scott Disick following leaked DMs drama

It seems like Amelia Hamlin has had about enough of being subtle following the drama with her boyfriend Scott Disick and those leaked DMs about his ex Kourtney Kardashian. Taking to Instagram Stories over the weekend, Amelia shared a picture of herself wearing a t shirt with a slogan that seems to be very directly about boyfriend Scott.
Entertainmentkxlp941.com

9/7 This Day In Rock History

In 1968 Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and John Bonham made their live debut as Led Zeppelin, but billed as The New Yardbirds. In 1973 Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention released the album “Over-Nite Sensation.”. In 1978 Who drummer Keith Moon died of a drug overdose....
Musicwvli927.com

The Who’s Keith Moon Remembered

It was 42 years ago today (September 7th, 1978) that the Who's drummer Keith Moon died at age 32. Moon's death, which was ruled accidental, was caused by an overdose of Heminevrin, a medication prescribed to help alleviate alcohol withdrawals, mixed with alcohol. According to police reports there were 32 pills found in Moon's system, some of which were not yet dissolved. He died while staying in Harry Nilsson's London apartment — which coincidentally was where "Mama" Cass Elliott had died four years earlier. Moon was survived by his daughter Mandy and his fiancee Annette Walter-Lax.

Comments / 0

Community Policy