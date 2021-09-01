Cancel
Memphis, TN

Opinion | 901 Day celebrates the positives of living in Memphis | Richard Ransom

localmemphis.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Tuesday’s Ransom Note: Choosing 901. Over the years, boosters of all things Memphis have done a great job of using our area code as a way to celebrate the city and its Shelby County suburbs. So, while Wednesday may be plain old September 1 for the rest of the world, around here it's come to also be known as “901 Day,” the unofficial holiday for highlighting what's great about living in the 901.

www.localmemphis.com

