The New York Yankees currently hold the first wild card spot in the American League, but are 7.5 games behind the division leading Rays. One of factors in the Yankees being a second-place team is how they have played the Orioles vs how the Rays have played the Orioles. After today’s win, the Orioles have a 7-9 record against the Yankees (with three games to go) while the Orioles finished 2021 with just one win against the Rays.